Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

