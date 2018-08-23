Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 301,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.28. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.61%. analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

