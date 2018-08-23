Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.