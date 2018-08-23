La-Z-Boy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 974% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 96.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.