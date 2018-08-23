La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives $51.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,168. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 529.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 82,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 153.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

