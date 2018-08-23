L Brands (LB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $32.49 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

