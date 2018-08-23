L Brands (LB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

NYSE LB opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 21,640.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 199,096 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

