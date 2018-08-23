Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kroger by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.