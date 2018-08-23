Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $4,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.