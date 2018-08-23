Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

