Kohl’s (KSS) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

NYSE:KSS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6,537.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

