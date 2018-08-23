Kohl’s (KSS) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.
NYSE:KSS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.36.
In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6,537.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
