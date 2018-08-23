KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for approximately 2.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Range Resources worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 244.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

RRC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 55,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.