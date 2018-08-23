KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,588,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,054,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 24,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $341.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,359. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

