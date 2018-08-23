Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Increased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 3.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.