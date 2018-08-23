Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $3,042,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

