KeyCorp Weighs in on Materion Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Sunday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. Materion’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.97. Materion has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $65.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at $174,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Materion by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $126,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $792,831.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley bought 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $186,312.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

