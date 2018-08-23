KeyCorp (KEY) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5798445143503 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

KEY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,840.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $6,001,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

