Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of J M Smucker worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 43.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 9,937.0% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 24.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 55.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.40 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $55,047.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,766.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

