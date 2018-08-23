Kering (KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €524.50 ($596.02).

KER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €505.00 ($573.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($664.77) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €567.00 ($644.32) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($613.64) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €525.00 ($596.59) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

KER stock traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €381.90 ($433.98). 283,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

