Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kennedy-Wilson earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6598125533809 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on KW shares. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.27. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

