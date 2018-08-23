KBC Group NV Invests $911,000 in Apergy Corp (APY)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APY opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

