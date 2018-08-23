KBC Group NV Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 284.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $298,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,679.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.