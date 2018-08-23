KBC Group NV Has $872,000 Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of -0.08.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $941,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $497,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

