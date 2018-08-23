KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,085,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,764,000 after acquiring an additional 829,500 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

