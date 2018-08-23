KB Home (KBH) Shares Up 5.4%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.32. 2,617,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,060,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,381,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,213. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

