KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,547,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,315 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $34.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 1,923.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,741,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 21.3% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS)

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

