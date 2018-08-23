Kaman (KAMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $361,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,553.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Kaman by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,185,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kaman by 52.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

