Kadant Inc. (KAI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.37% of Kadant worth $46,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $2,778,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

KAI stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.