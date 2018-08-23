Just Energy Group (JE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.30.

TSE JE opened at C$3.80 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.45.

In related news, Director Brett Perlman purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

