JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) versus KUMBA IRON OR/S (KIROY) Financial Analysis

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: KIROY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. JUST EAT PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend.

This table compares JUST EAT PLC/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JUST EAT PLC/ADR $704.07 million 4.85 -$132.35 million $0.11 45.64 KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.49 billion 1.72 $928.82 million N/A N/A

KUMBA IRON OR/S has higher revenue and earnings than JUST EAT PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares JUST EAT PLC/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JUST EAT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JUST EAT PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of JUST EAT PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and rest of Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

