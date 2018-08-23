JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (JUSC) Insider Davina Walter Buys 9,063 Shares

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) insider Davina Walter acquired 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,817.27 ($38,114.88).
Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust stock opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 306 ($3.91).
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile
