Jon L. Giacomin Sells 2,890 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.