John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 27,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,339. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital, and to provide growth of capital. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

