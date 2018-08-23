John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

JHS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 17,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

There is no company description available for John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

