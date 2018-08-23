John F. Treanor Sells 4,000 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Director John F. Treanor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,050.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

