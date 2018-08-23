JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,930. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,634,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.