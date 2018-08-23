Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Telecom Co. Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Telecom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Telecom’s FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE CHA opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

