Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,211,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,898,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 73,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock worth $6,223,044. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

