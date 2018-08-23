Jason S. Kerr Sells 1,365 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BWXT stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,614,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,151,000 after buying an additional 1,040,711 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,761,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 123.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 368,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
