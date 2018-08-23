Jason S. Kerr Sells 1,365 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,614,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,151,000 after buying an additional 1,040,711 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,761,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 123.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 368,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

