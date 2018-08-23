Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,288 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 781,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 203,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBS. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

