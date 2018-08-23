Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 53,426.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 375,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Laidlaw raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $93,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

