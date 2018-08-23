James F. Petelle Sells 2,572 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $101,979.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $760.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

