J.Jill (JILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $6.26 on Thursday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

