J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.95 Million

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $306.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $311.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $316.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,612. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

