J C Penney (JCP) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) bonds fell 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 7.4% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2037. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $46.00 and were trading at $57.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

JCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Shares of JCP stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.