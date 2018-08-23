Iungo Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Iungo token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. During the last week, Iungo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $693,155.00 and $5,875.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

