istar (STAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 397,733 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.96.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is 15.58%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
istar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
