istar (STAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 397,733 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of istar during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

istar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

