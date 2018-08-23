iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 175,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $115.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.87 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

