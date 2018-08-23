iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Position Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

