iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7,333.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $170.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $170.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

